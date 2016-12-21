Wake school officials lift enrollment caps at 5 schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County school officials will do away with enrollment caps at five schools in the 2017-2018 school year, the county’s Board of Education decided Tuesday night.

The county will also stop adding the caps to schools, the board voted.

With the removals, 10 schools will still have enrollment caps.

The caps are given to schools that are well above their planned capacity, a schools news release said. Once a cap is in place, students moving into the school’s attendance area can be assigned to an overflow school “until a seat becomes available at their base school,” the release said.

Crowding is down due to the opening of eight new schools in the last two years, with three more slated to open in 2017, officials said.

School officials are lifting enrollment caps from:

Davis Drive Elementary

Hodge Road Magnet Elementary

Hunter Magnet Elementary

Walnut Creek Elementary

Wiley Magnet Elementary

Enrollment caps remain at:

Apex Middle

Cedar Fork Elementary

Enloe High

Fuquay-Varina Elementary

Fuquay-Varina High

Heritage High

Holly Grove Elementary

Mills Park Elementary

Mills Park Middle

Panther Creek High

More information is available on the schools’ website.