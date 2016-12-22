Body in burning car was Fayetteville man, Cumberland Co. deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials have identified the man whose body was found in a burned car in Cumberland County as Martino Anthony Jones, 31, of Fayetteville.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office described the 2005 Lincoln Town Car in which the body was found as “incinerated” in a news release.

“The Medical Examiner’s Office was able to identify the body using provided medical records,” the office said in a news release. “The cause of death is still undetermined.”

Deputies were called to help the fire department with a car fire about 7:50 p.m. Dec. 15, but after the fire was under control discovered a body in the car, deputies said. The burning car was found at the intersection of Gateway Drive and Manning Circle.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident to please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at (910) 323-1500