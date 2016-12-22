Clayton man charged with stealing AR-15s from Clayton gun shop

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 23-year-old Clayton man was arrested in connection with the theft of five AR-15 rifles from a gun shop in November, Town officials said.

Cedrick Jermaine Williams, of Randolph Drive in Clayton was arrested after an investigation by Clayton police and the ATF.

Investigators used surveillance footage of the Nov. 23 break-in at Trigger Happy Guns to identify Williams as the suspect.

Officials said Williams threw a brick through a window of the store to help the rifles.

Two of the rifles were manufactured by Palmetto State, two by Anderson and one by Rock River Arms, officials said.

Williams was arrested by Raleigh police Thursday morning.

Police made a traffic stop on Star Street after seeing a vehicle with a headlight out.

Williams, the driver, jumped from the car and ran but was taken into custody a short distance away.

A .25 caliber pistol was found in his jacket pocket.

Williams was driving the stolen vehicle without a license. It also had fake tags on it, officials said.

Raleigh Police Charges:

Headlight violation

Driving while license revoked

Fictitious registration tag

Resist, delay, and obstruct

Felony possession of a stolen vehicle

Felony possession of firearm by felon

Clayton Police Charges:

Felony breaking and entering

Felony larceny

Felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury(Related to an outstanding Clayton warrant associated with injuring a man inside his mobile home on 110 Lake Drive in Clayton on Nov. 17)

Felony first-degree burglary (Related to the Nov. 17 incident on Lake Drive

He is currently being hled the Wake County Detention Center under $365,200.00 secured bond.