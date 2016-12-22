Duke Children’s Hospital works to give patients normalcy at Christmas

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke Children’s Hospital kicked off its annual “Snow Blitz” event Thursday giving families a chance to shop for patients that will be away from home this Christmas.

Behind a door at the hospital are shelves filled with board games, toys, and stuffed animals.

The items are all there as potential presents for children who will spend the Christmas weekend at the hospital.

Dozens of volunteers serve as personal shoppers with the families and help wrap gifts.

Eleven-year-old Iyana Burnett has been at Duke Children’s Hospital since November as she battles leukemia.

She’s expected to stay another six months.

Her mom, Jasmine Patterson, is thankful Duke is making Christmas easy for them this weekend.

“The fact that we are going to be away from home and then they can actually bring Christmas to her that means a lot for me and I know it’s going to mean a lot for her. We appreciate them so much,” Patterson said.

Another 11-year-old, Kiersten Cox, is recovering from hip surgery. She’s expected to stay at the hospital through the weekend but her dad is hoping for a Christmas Day release.

The Cox family is thankful the hospital is spreading some Christmas love.

“I think it an absolute treasure and joy – to be able to be in an environment where people are giving back. It’s truly a blessing to be able to participate in it. Looking forward to my daughter receiving her gifts,” James Cox said.

Katelin Shapr with Duke Children’s Hospital said they are trying to provide some normalcy for patients and their families.

“If that’s Santa being able to come visiting, we want that to happen and for parents to be able to provide toys and gifts for theirs children that might not be able to do that otherwise,” said Shapr, a certified child life specialist at Duke Children’s Hospital.

Families have the option to have the toys delivered to the kids’ rooms starting Thursday or they can wait until Christmas Eve when Santa Claus himself will be delivering the gifts