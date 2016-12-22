Duke’s Grayson Allen suspended indefinitely after third tripping incident in last year

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/CBS News) — Duke Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen has been suspended indefinitely after getting caught tripping an opponent for the third time in the last year Wednesday night, according to a team statement.

The statement, which was issued by Coach Mike Krzyzewski, reads as follows:

We have had the opportunity to thoroughly review the incident involving Grayson Allen from last night’s game against Elon. As I stated last night, the incident was unacceptable and inexcusable. He took an important step last night by apologizing in person to Steven Santa Ana and Coach Matt Matheny. As a program, we needed to take further steps regarding his actions that do not meet the standards of Duke Basketball. To that end, we have determined that Grayson will be suspended from competition for an indefinite amount of time.”

Before Wednesday night’s incident against Elon, Allen had been caught tripping opponents twice.

On Feb. 9, Allen received a flagrant foul for extending his leg to trip Louisville’s Ray Spalding after he fell to the court and Spalding tried to go by him. Roughly two weeks later, Allen kicked up his left leg to trip Florida State’s Xavier Rathan-Mayes as Rathan-Mayes tried to run by from behind.

Allen wasn’t called for a foul there, but the Atlantic Coast Conference later reprimanded him.

The Blue Devils don’t play again until opening ACC play at Virginia Tech on Dec. 31.