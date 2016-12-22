Man shot during Fayetteville business robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville business owner was shot during a robbery just as he was closing his store Thursday morning, Fayetteville police said.

According to police, the robbery occurred at approximately 12:12 a.m. Thursday at Kim’s Smoke Shop when the owner was preparing to close for the night and an unknown man entered the shop armed with a handgun.

The suspect immediately pointed the gun at the man and demanded money, the police said. The owner attempted to shield himself from the suspect during the robbery but was shot in the leg all of the sudden. The suspect grabbed money and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where is currently listed in fair condition.

The identity of the man is being withheld until his immediate family can be notified.

The suspect has been described as a man, approximately 6 feet tall and with a thin build. He was described as wearing all black clothing with white shoes and a shirt covering his face.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective K. Hertrich with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 709-8063 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).