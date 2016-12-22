Man shot to death in Durham

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:
The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. at the New Haven Apartments. (David Hurst/CBS North Carolina)
The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. at the New Haven Apartments. (David Hurst/CBS North Carolina)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot and killed on Cherry Creek Drive near its intersection with Longmont Drive on Thursday afternoon in Durham, police confirmed.

The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. at the New Haven Apartments. Police responding to a report of gunshots found a man lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police are conducting a homicide investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator W. Thompson at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s