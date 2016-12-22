More charges filed against Fayetteville man accused of crimes against 5-year-old

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man already charged with committing sex offenses against a 5-year-old is now accused by Fayetteville police of committing statutory rape and other crimes against a second victim.

Eric Garris, 33, of the 7200 block of Ryan Street in Fayetteville, is charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties with a child and disseminating obscenity to a minor under the age of 13, according to police.

The charges stem from an incident “that occurred during the first six … months of 2016,” police said. Garris was an acquaintance of the victim’s family, police said.

Garris was charged in November with crimes including second-degree sexual offense and disseminating obscenity to a minor stemming from a 2007 incident, according to police.

The victim in that case was 5 years old, police said.

As a result of the new charges Garris, who is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center, saw his bond increased to $500,000 cash plus $300,00 secured. It had initially been set at $125,000 secured after his first arrest.