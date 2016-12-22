NC NAACP meets in Raleigh, discusses national economic boycott in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The president of the North Carolina chapter of the NAACP said in a meeting Thursday morning in Raleigh that the organization is planning a national economic boycott in North Carolina.

During a news conference Thursday, Rev. Dr. William Barber, president of the N.C. NAACP, said once the boycott starts, it won’t end until there is a repeal of House Bill 2 and its provisions, changes to the State Board of Elections, and fair redistricting, so that people will get what he called a “fair chance” to elect legislators of their choice.

In addition to the boycott, speakers at the meeting also expressed their concerns with being arrested Dec. 15 at the North Carolina General Assembly when 17 protestors were arrested during the surprise special session.

Protestors knocked on the doors last week at the General Assembly during the special session.

“I heard them scream loud enough that it would go through the door, through those glass walls and doors where they were down on the House and make sure that they could hear their discontent, and their anger over what decisions were being made and what decisions weren’t being made,” said Kayla Cox, a member of the N.C. NAACP.

In addition to addressing the General Assembly, the NAACP also discussed making plans for its 11th annual Moral March in Raleigh and HKonJ People’s Assembly on Feb. 11, 2017.

The theme will be “Resisting the Continued Extremist Overreach of the N.C. Legislature.”