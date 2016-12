FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Do you remember August 21, 1983?

“Every Breath You Take” by The Police was at the top of the charts and National Lampoon’s Vacation was all the rage at the box office.

But that was the same day Fayetteville experienced North Carolina’s hottest temperature ever on record.

A blistering 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

That’s almost as hot as Wes’ slotted sunglasses.