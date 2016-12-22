Pair arrested in NC, charged with nearly beating man to death with hammer in trailer park

WBTV logo By Published:

SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) — Two people accused of beating of a man with a claw hammer in Burke County Friday have been arrested, deputies announced Thursday.

CLICK FOR LARGER PHOTO OF SUSPECTS & MORE NC MUGSHOTS
CLICK FOR LARGER PHOTO OF SUSPECTS & MORE NC MUGSHOTS

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a mobile home park in the Salem area in reference to a man who was beaten with a hammer, sustaining traumatic injuries.

Deputies say the suspects, later identified as 31-year-old Stacy Heatley and 57-year-old Patricia Hunley, fled the mobile home and took the victim’s truck, phone, and wallet.

Both were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle, first-degree kidnapping, conspire to commit felony larceny, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Heatley and Hunley were each given a $1 million secured bond.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s