Pot packages from states with legal weed to Edgecombe Co. increasing, sheriff says

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have seen a spike in packages of marijuana being shipped to Edgecombe County from western states that have relaxed their marijuana laws, the county sheriff said.

California, Colorado and Washington State — all states that have legalized recreational marijuana — are the most-frequent origins for the packages, according to Sheriff James Knight. Other Western states, such as New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada, are also origins for the shipments, he said in a news release.

“Most of the marijuana that had been seized is high quality exotic marijuana, however they are also seizing mid-grade marijuana that is coming in from Mexico,” the news release said.

One recent example was a 3-pound package of marijuana sent to Princeville via FedEx, according to the sheriff’s office. The package was discovered, and deputies conducted a “controlled delivery” of the package to a home in the 200 block of Strickland Drive.

Deputies discovered that rooms in the home were being rented to various people and smelled a “very strong odor of marijuana” coming from one bedroom in particular, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The occupant of the room, Morquel Howell, cooperated with deputies, who found another 7 lbs. of marijuana and more than $5,000 cash in the room, according to the sheriff’s office.

Howell, 37, has been charged with trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to sell marijuana and possession of cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office. His bond is $10,000 secured.