Raleigh murder suspect arrested in New Hanover County

Julien Allen from a Nov. 16, 2016 arrest in Wake County. (CCBI)
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday afternoon on numerous charges, including first-degree murder.

Julien Antonio Allen, 19, was taken into custody at around noon in the 300 block of Governors Road, according to jail records.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the NHCSO said Allen was wanted out of Wake County by the Raleigh Police Department on charges of:

  • First-degree murder
  • Two counts of armed robbery
  • Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
  • Two counts of second-degree kidnapping
  • Felony conspiracy
  • Conspiracy to commit armed robbery

No other information about the alleged incident Allen was charged in connection to is known at this time.

Allen was transferred to Wake County, according to online records.

