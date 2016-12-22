Raleigh murder suspect arrested in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday afternoon on numerous charges, including first-degree murder.

Julien Antonio Allen, 19, was taken into custody at around noon in the 300 block of Governors Road, according to jail records.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the NHCSO said Allen was wanted out of Wake County by the Raleigh Police Department on charges of:

First-degree murder

Two counts of armed robbery

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Two counts of second-degree kidnapping

Felony conspiracy

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery

No other information about the alleged incident Allen was charged in connection to is known at this time.

Allen was transferred to Wake County, according to online records.