Raleigh’s Amazon Prime Now hub getting busy as Christmas approaches

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a steady stream of orders at the Amazon Prime Now Hub in Raleigh.

Officials told CBS North Carolina that workers are prepared for it to pick it up in the next couple of hours and days.

This is going to be the hub’s first holiday season.

Raleigh is one of 30 cities in the nation to have an Amazon Prime Now hub.

You must be a Prime member to get the perks of Prime Now, which is two-hour shipping for free.

In Raleigh, the most popular items are water, orange juice, banana’s and Ben and Jerry’s ice cream. But if you’re looking for other gifts or items for your holiday meal you should be set.

“There are tens of thousands of items available from this Prime Now hub for you to order,” Allison Flicker, Amazon’s spokesperson, said. “Anything you can think of for the holidays. We’ve got Amazon devices, wrapping paper, tape, games if you’re having a family night or people over, anything you can think of for this holiday season, and all at the very last minute.”

With Prime Now, shoppers will be able to order their Christmas gifts as late as Saturday at 10 p.m. and still get them by Christmas.