Small quake shakes Richmond region

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there was a magnitude 2.2 earthquake in Central Virginia this morning.

The earthquake could be felt in Goochland County, Cuckoo, in Louisa County, and Hanover County, but the epicenter was determined to be in Hanover County between Beaverdam and Montpelier.

Residents are reporting hearing a loud boom and shaking, but so far no damage has been reported.

Hanover County officials confirmed that no injuries or damage have yet been reported.

In 2011, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake shook the Richmond area, but that earthquake had its epicenter in Louisa County.