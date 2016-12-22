Smith, Rowan help NC State roll past McNeese State 89-57

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Maverick Rowan spent three weeks waking up with constant headaches and resting while doing no basketball work as he recovered from a concussion in the season opener.

The sophomore is still working his way back for North Carolina State, which beat McNeese State 89-57 on Thursday night.

“It’s pretty difficult for me because when I had my concussion, I wasn’t able to run or do anything touching a ball,” Rowan said. “So I had to slowly get back into it once I got cleared and I’ve just been slowly working my way back.”

Rowan scored 15 points off the bench on 6-for-11 shooting for the Wolfpack (10-2), his second double-digit scoring output in his four games back since missing seven straight games with the concussion.

Rowan said he suffered the concussion when he collided with the hip of a Georgia Southern player in the opener, then took an elbow from teammate BeeJay Anya on a rebound. The problems started immediately, sending him to the hospital for evaluation and a long rest.

After starting 31 games last year, he’s coming off the bench now as he adjusts to game action again.

“I think with Maverick the No. 1 thing is just getting in shape,” Wolfpack coach Mark Gottfried said. “That’s not a knock on Maverick, he had three weeks where he was completely shut down. As he builds his stamina, gets his conditioning, I think he’s going to be very valuable to our team.”

Rowan made 3 of 7 3-pointers against McNeese State, pushing him to 9 of 21 (43 percent) in the past three games.

Jamaya Burr scored 14 points for the Cowboys (3-8), who shot 32 percent. N.C. State led 49-28 at halftime and by 38 points midway through the second half.

“They’re a very talented basketball team,” McNeese State coach Dave Simmons said. “This is what we strive to be like: we want to try to get to be that caliber of play. It was a good experience for us. … We kept fighting.”

