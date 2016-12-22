Suspect robs Durham Christmas tree lot with screwdriver, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are searching for a 48-year-old man charged with robbing or attempting to rob employees at three Christmas tree lots earlier in December.

Howard Zelodis McBroom is charged in connection with three separate incidents.

On Dec. 10, police said two armed men robbed employees at a tree lot on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard. The suspects made off with a cash box, phone and an iPad.

Durham police said one suspect appeared to be armed with a gun and the other with a knife.

On Dec. 11, a man armed with a screwdriver robbed a Vivian Street tree lot employee of cash.

On that same day, a man with a large knife attempted to rob employees of a Christmas tree lot on West Club Boulevard. Police said the employees had no cash at the time of the attempted robbery.

McBroom has been charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of felony conspiracy.

Anyone with information on McBroom’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator K. Owens at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29365 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.