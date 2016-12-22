This NC city was just named the drunkest in the state for the second year in a row

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – According to a recent study in 24/7 Wall St., 15.2 percent of North Carolinians report heavy or binge drinking.

Jacksonville is four percent higher at 19.2 percent, with the median age at 23, a number that doesn’t surprise some residents.

“It’s just being in your twenties and being with all of your guy friends,” said Jessica Recore, Jacksonville resident.

The study, which ranks Jacksonville as the “drunkest city” in the state, also mentions areas with high binge drinking rates are more likely to have alcohol-related driving fatalities.

“Injuries and even deaths are all attributed to the impaired motorist,” said Al Barnes, N.C. Forensics Tests for Alcohol Branch. “By this continuing enforcement action, hopefully people will understand that we’re not discouraging you from enjoying yourselves and having a good time. We want you to make the right decision.”

The Centers for Disease Control defines binge drinking as consuming four or more drinks for women or five or more drinks for men in a single setting.

“I think that a slap on the wrist that some of them get sometimes doesn’t deter anyone,” said Kelli Knapp, Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention.

Jacksonville police said only one DWI death has been reported this year, and before that there had not been any since 2010.

The state suggests you make a plan while you’re sober to prevent drunk driving and protect yourself and other motorists.