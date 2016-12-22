UNC releases 3rd Notice of Allegations from NCAA

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – UNC has posted the third Notice of Allegations it received from the NCAA regarding its athletic-academic fraud scandal that dates back more than two decades.

Read the third Notice of Allegations

The NCAA first filed charges in May 2015, then sent a revised notice in April. Both versions charged UNC with lack of institutional control in a case that grew as an offshoot of a 2010 probe into the football program.

The third notice, dated Dec. 13, includes rewording a charge that had been removed from the first version filed in May 2015 that was tied to athletes’ access to the irregular courses on the Chapel Hill campus.

It also restores a reference to football and men’s basketball players using problem courses to help maintain eligibility. That was removed before the second version filed in April.

UNC still faces five charges, including lack of institutional control.

The University met with the NCAA on Oct. 28 in Indianapolis where the school said its arguments were rejected.

Those arguments would have limited the scope of a hearing held on merits.

In documents released in October, the NCAA enforcement staff had said those arguments were “without merit.” The NCAA has regarded findings from the 2014 independent investigation by former U.S. Justice Department official Kenneth Wainstein as new information that triggered the second look.

Wainstein’s report focused on courses in the formerly named African and Afro-American Studies department requiring only a research paper or two while offering GPA-boosting grades. Many were misidentified as lecture courses that didn’t meet.

Wainstein estimated more than 3,100 students were affected between 1993 and 2011, with athletes across numerous sports accounting for roughly half the enrollments.

UNC had also argued some material from Wainstein’s report shouldn’t be used because interviews weren’t performed to NCAA protocols while also pointing to an expired four-year statute of limitations.

The charges had focused on failures in oversight along with the conduct by a former women’s basketball academic counselor and two former AFAM staffers most directly linked to the irregularities.

In October, the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions said told the University no decision on the merits had been made.

The committee issued a letter on Nov. 28 that told the NCAA’s enforcement staff to look back at the second NOA issued to UNC. Men’s basketball and football were not included in the second NOA.

That resulted in a third NOA being issued to UNC on Dec. 13.

UNC responded to that third NOA on Dec. 21 with a letter expressing concerns about how what the school said was key evidence being withheld before the October hearing.

UNC said that evidence was made up partly of conversations the University had with the enforcement staff.

The University’s letter said evidence must be made part of the case record.

“We’ve worked collaboratively with the NCAA enforcement staff for more than two years,” said Bubba Cunningham, director of athletics. “We have serious concerns about the process that led to the third notice of allegations based on the principle that all member institutions should expect fair and consistent treatment. We will continue to work cooperatively with the NCAA and remain fully committed to seeking a fair outcome.”

The University said it has been “extraordinarily proactive” when dealing with the fraud scandal.

More than 70 reforms and initiatives have been put in place following the discovery of academic fraud at the school, according to UNC.

The University said it may ask for more than the typical 90 days to respond to the third NOA due to “the shifting nature of the allegations.”