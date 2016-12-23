1916 hurricane dropped record-setting rains in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has been soaked by many hurricanes over the years.

In just October, Hurricane Matthew dumped up to a total of 15 inches of rain in some parts of the state.

But before hurricanes were named, two hurricanes in July 1916 soaked the Southeast and parts of North Carolina.

The first hurricane made landfall in Alabama on July 5 and slowly moved north. Its rains soaked the grounds of Western North Carolina.

A second hurricane made landfall in Charleston on July 14 before moving northwest over South Carolina.

It was the second hurricane that set the record for most rainfall in a 24-hour period in North Carolina.

In a 24-hour period between July 15-16, 1916, the storm dropped 22.22 inches of rain on Altapass in Mitchell County, according to N.C. State University.

In comparison, Hurricane Floyd dropped a total of 19.06 inches on Wilmington in 1999. But just 15.06 inches fell in a 24-hour period.