25-year-old man shot outside Raleigh Cook Out Friday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in the abdomen at the Cook Out on Capital Boulevard Friday morning, Raleigh police said.

Police responded to the Cook Out restaurant located at 3244 Capital Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. to investigate a call of gunshots fired in the area. Upon arrival, neither a victim nor suspects were found at the location.A shooting victim was taken to Duke Health Raleigh by a private vehicle around 3 a.m. and police were able to determine that the victim, 25-year-old Jamarr Marquez Goodman, of Raleigh, had been shot in the abdomen during the incident outside Cook Out.Goodman was then transported by ambulance to WakeMed for treatment of his wound, which police said is not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.