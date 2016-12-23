3 teen girls killed in SC crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Horry County Thursday morning that took the lives of three young girls.

The SCHP website shows that the crash happened just before 3:15 a.m. on Bay Road. That is just south of Blue Heron Boulevard off of SC 707.

Thursday evening, Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden released that three teens died as a result of injuries sustained in this morning’s crash.

McSpadden says the immediate families of the victims have been notified and all three families have requested that names of the deceased not be released to the public.

The coroner did say that the victims included a 14-year-old female from St. James Middle School, a 15-year-old female from St. James High School and a 15-year-old female student from Socastee High School.

Police said three people died in the crash after the driver of a 2006 Toyota pickup truck crossed the center-line on Bay Road, ran off the road and struck a ditch and then a tree.

The driver and one passenger were trapped inside the vehicle and died at the scene.

Another passenger was thrown from the truck after the cab was detached from the frame, Southern said.

The SCHP and the SC MAIT team are continuing to investigate the crash.