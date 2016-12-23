87-year-old couple missing from Cary senior living community, Silver Alert issued

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An 87-year-old couple have gone missing from a senior living community in Cary and a Silver Alert has been issued for them, according to police and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

James Benjamin Wagner and Karen Zeuthen Wagner went missing from the Woodland Terrace community located on Kildaire Woods Drive Friday morning. Both are believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Karen Wagner is described as a white woman standing 5 feet 3 inches and weighing 160 pounds. She has short white hair and blue eyes. Authorities did not say what she was last seen wearing.

James Wagner is a white male approximately 6 feet tall and 174 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen possibly wearing a brown sweater.

Authorities provided a vehicle description, but did not say if they believe the couple left in the vehicle and if so, their direction of travel.

Their vehicle is described as a gray 2005 Toyota Avalon with N.C. license tag LZR-7960.

Anyone with information about the Wagners should call Investigator S.T. Wright at the Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012.