Area’s largest menorah lighting planned for Apex

APEX, N.C (WNCN) — Chabad of Cary will be hosting what it’s describing as the largest menorah lighting in the Triangle on Monday.

The event, which organizers are calling Fire on Ice! A Chanukah Celebration, will be held at 220 N. Salem St. in downtown Apex.

The celebration will include the lighting of a menorah carved from ice, as well as crafts for children, remarks from town officials, latkes and more.

Latkes are traditional potato pancakes associated with the holiday.

The ceremony will also remember those affected by wildfires recently in Western North Carolina and Tennessee and also in Israel.

Children’s activities are expected to begin at 4:15 p.m., with the main program kicking off at 5 p.m.