At the holidays, many in Princeville still without homes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Months after Hurricane Matthew, some parts of Princeville look like normal, while in others, going home still isn’t an option.

Mike Graham is staying at a Tarboro motel with his family.

““You just got to hold your head up and try to do the best you can,” he said.

It’s not where he expected to be, but he’s gotten a job here, and he says in the aftermath of the storm he’s grown closer to his family.

“You’re true to what’s happening to you and you’re trying to understand it the best way you can,” he said. “I think you can grow from that.”

All 61 rooms at the Tarboro Quality Inn and Suites are filled with people affected by the hurricane. They’re coping with being there at the holidays in different ways.

Paulette Johnson was forced out her home by Matthew, and before by Hurricane Floyd in 1999.

“It just hurts, you know, it really hurts,” she said. “You get hit by it two times.”

Varnell Kinnin came to check on her mom’s home in Princeville. She grew up in the community, but worries that in the years to come, the community will drift apart.

“And if people leave, what’s gonna be left?” she asked. “And if they have the buyout, they can’t put anything on it. So, it’s really going downhill fast.”