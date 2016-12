CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a bank was robbed Friday morning.

The SunTrust Bank located near the intersection of N. Harrison Avenue and NW Maynard Road was robbed around 9:30 a.m., according to police.

The suspect entered the bank, presented a note and then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

No one was injured during the robbery and police did not say whether a weapon was displayed.

There are no suspects at this time.