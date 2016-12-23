Cat makes it home for Christmas, 2 years late; was dallying in NC

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A family is reunited this Christmas after a furry friend made the long haul to be there.

Finick, a long-haired black cat named for his finicky nature, made the journey of hundreds of miles to be home for the holidays.

“He’s one of the best cats ever,” owner Sara Arndt said. “He’s just really snuggly and cute.”

Two Christmases ago, during a pit stop on the trip from South Carolina, where Sara now lives, to the family home in Wormleysburg, Pa., Finick ran away.

“I spent two days looking like a crazy person up and down the streets, sobbing,” Arndt said.

For two years, there was no Finick, but Arndt kept him on her mind and her iPad background.

“We all say, ‘He’s fine, I’m sure he found a nice little woman to look after him,’” she said, “but you never really expect those things to be true.”

Turns out, it was.

“About a year ago, this big fluffy black cat used to run in and get real scared and run off,” Diane Lewis of North Carolina told us over the phone.

It was Finick, just a block from where Sara lost him. Lewis began to call him Bailey.

“He would start loving up to me once he got over the fear,” said Bailey, who took care of him for a year. “He was just a sweetheart, so I brought him in the house.”

Eventually, Finick became comfortable enough with her, and she was able to pick him up and take him to the vet.

“On Tuesday, I got a Facebook message from a [veterinarian] in North Carolina,” Arndt said, “and she said we found a cat that was microchipped and it had your name.”

Arndt and her sister drove seven hours up and back to get Finick.

“It was him,” she said. “As soon as I picked him up, he started purring.”

“It’s a Christmas miracle,” she said.