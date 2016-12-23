Durham Rescue Mission provides food, clothes, gifts for thousands today

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham nonprofit is serving thousands of people in need today, including homeless families, as part of their annual Christmas event.

The event takes months to prepare for the thousands that come to the Durham Rescue Mission.

Dr. Ernie Mills, the CEO of the Durham Rescue Mission, said the reason for doing their Thanksgiving and Christmas events is simple.

“We just want to do this for the community,” he said. “We look at this almost as homeless prevention, what we’re doing today. It’s not just for those who are poor, Christmas is about family. It’s about being with people.”

A team of volunteers started cooking 110 turkeys Thursday night.

“We started about 5 o’clock last night cleaning the turkeys and getting them on the grill,” said volunteer Chuck Mclean.

There are 550 helpers who attend the event and help serve 30 hams, 1,000 hot dogs, baked beans, collard greens, corn and other side dishes to thousands, perhaps close to 5,000 today.

Besides a Christmas meal, those who attend will get a package of groceries, warm clothing and toys for the kids.

“When you come down here and see what Rev. Mills have done and you see people lined up to get their kids a Christmas present you’ve got to come down and help out,” Mclean said.

Durham resident Vonda Gatling said she’s had a tough year and she’s grateful for what the Durham Rescue Mission does.

“It’s a wonderful feeling,” she said. “I am a single parent, and it’s been kind of rough this year, and I knew I couldn’t provide.”

“He’s really looking forward to the toys,” she said of her son.

There’s also something new this year – door prizes, including Amazon’s Fire tablet, will be given away every 30 minutes.

The event will be at the Durham Rescue Mission from noon until 2 p.m.

For more information about the Durham Rescue Mission, visit durhamrescuemission.org.