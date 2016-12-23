12-year-old is hit by SUV in Fayetteville, suffers two broken legs

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 12-year-old boy suffered two broken legs Friday when he was hit by an SUV on Rosehill Road in Fayetteville, according to police.

The boy ran into the path of a 1998 Honda CR-V driven by Brittany Hawkins, police said.

Both the boy’s legs were fractured, but he is listed in fair condition, according to Fayetteville police. He is expected to be transferred to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill.

Hawkins, 22, of the 700 block of Lake Pine Drive, has been charged with driving with a revoked driver’s license, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the police traffic unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted <span style=”color: #0000ff;”><a style=”color: #0000ff;” href=”http://www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org/” target=”_blank”>online</a></span> or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.