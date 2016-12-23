Kinston kids visit Raleigh to receive Christmas surprise after Hurricane Matthew



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Over two months after Hurricane Matthew caused record-flooding in the eastern part of North Carolina, a group of kids from Kinston received a Christmas surprise.

“The Gate,” a Kinston non-profit partnered with the 902 Church, gave a group of kids a unique experience this Christmas after a tough past few months.

“It’s been one of the hardest times for so many people,” said Donna Hardy, Executive Director of “The Gate.”

So they drove up to Raleigh and had plans to get dinner and attend a local church service. What the kids didn’t know is that they were each going to be given $100 to spend on themselves and others for Christmas.

“I looked across the room to my sister and saw $100 and I just started yelling,” said Ronald Jackson.

Donations came from people in the Raleigh-area who wanted to make sure these kids were able to give and receive gifts this Christmas.

“To know that there is somebody watching over me and giving us a blessing, it just feels great,” said Kaylen Mills.

But the real surprise came when many of the kids said they were planning on using all their money to buy gifts for others.

“To see them so thankful, so surprised, and step out of their comfort zone and their own selves and think, ‘Hm, I just might do something for someone else,’ that shows how far they’ve come,” said Hardy.