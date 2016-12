RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina ranks eighth nationwide for lightning deaths and injuries each year.

So remember, if you’re close enough to hear thunder – you’re close enough to get struck.

In April 2015, an Angier man was struck and killed while standing in a Cary shopping center parking lot.

Every second, the Earth’s surface is struck by about 100 lightning strikes, according to National Geographic.

A bolt of lighting can pack quite the punch – up to a billion volts of electricity.