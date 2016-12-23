Michelle Obama should ‘return to being a male,’ NY school board member says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNCN) – A Buffalo school board member did not mince words when asked what he wanted to see in 2017.

Art Voice asked Buffalo locals four questions about what was on their 2017 wishlist.

Carl Paladino, 70 went straight after President Barack Obama when asked what he would most like to see happen in 2017.

“Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford. He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her.”

Paladino went even further when asked about what he would like to see go away in 2017.

“Michelle Obama. I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.”

When asked if he made the comments, Paladino told The Buffalo News, “Of course I did. Tell them all to go (expletive) themselves.”

Paladino, a Republican, lost the 2010 New York gubernatorial race to Andrew Cuomo. He was previously a member of the Democratic party until switching in 2005.