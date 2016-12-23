NC woman suspected of driving drunk caught on camera headbutting cars, slurring words

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. A woman arrested for DWI was caught on camera by another driver earlier this month. The video of the woman’s behavior has now been posted on YouTube.

The man who recorded the video spoke to WBTV, but chose to remain anonymous. He said he was driving along a road near a shopping center off of Highway 74 in Indian Trail when the incident happened. The man said a car moving erratically nearly drove him off the road.

“She was swerving so my gut was that she was probably a drunk driver,” said the man.

Instead of shaking the incident off, the man said he decided to follow the car into the shopping center and confront the driver.

He said the woman driving the car parked it outside of an ABC Store in the shopping center. He approached her and asked her to roll down her window. That’s when he began recording the encounter.

“Hey, I don’t think you should be driving,” the man says in the video.

The woman responds that her husband is in the back of the vehicle, but it’s apparent the only company she has in the car is her dog. The man proceeds to urge the woman not to drive.

“Don’t drive because I’m going to have to turn you in,” the man says to the woman.

The woman tells the man to ‘go ahead’ when he issues the warning. For a brief period, the woman exits the vehicle and walks around the parking lot, examining license plates and acting as if she is giving herself a field sobriety test. At one point in the video, the woman bangs her head on the back of a vehicle.

“My goal was just to keep her there, to stall her, to make conversation with her until the sheriff’s office arrived,” explained the man in his interview with WBTV.

Eventually, the woman in the video appears to get frustrated with the man recording her and the other bystander that is trying to keep her from driving.

“Get in the car. Get in the car,” the woman begins saying to the men in the video.

Once it becomes clear the woman is going to drive away, the men back away from the vehicle. In the video, the woman can be heard revving the engine of her car as the men plead with her not to drive.

“I wanted her to be off the road that night and really to be caught,” said the man recording the situation.

The man would get his wish. He continued to film as deputies from the Union County Sheriff’s Office came to the shopping center and approached the woman.

“She could have killed somebody that night, she could have killed somebody’s mother, somebody’s father, or an entire family,” said the man.

Tony Underwood, Public Information Officer with the Union County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a woman named Violet Jordan was arrested for DWI. Underwood said Jordan does in fact appear to be the woman recorded in the video.

WBTV’s reporter went to the address deputies had on file for Jordan’s home, but there was a gate surrounding the property and no easy way to get to the front door.