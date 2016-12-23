Off-duty deputy shoots dogs in Fayetteville Home Depot parking lot

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An off-duty sheriff’s deputy shot two dogs in the parking lot of the Home Depot on Skibo Road in Fayetteville after they attacked a woman, police said.

One dog was killed, and one was wounded in the leg in the Friday-evening incident. The surviving dog was taken by animal control.

The dogs were in the rear of an SUV and apparently escaped out the back hatch, according to police. They attacked a woman and pushed her to the ground, police said.

The deputy is employed by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital. Her condition wasn’t immediately clear.

 

