Reports: Carrie Fisher suffers medical emergency on flight

ap logo By Published:
Actress Carrie Fisher attends a special screening of, "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds", at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo)
Actress Carrie Fisher attends a special screening of, "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds", at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carrie Fisher has reportedly been transported to a hospital after suffering a severe medical emergency on a flight Friday.

Citing unnamed sources, celebrity website TMZ reported she suffered a heart attack while the Los Angeles Times, also citing unnamed sources, said the “Star Wars” star suffered a heart episode on a flight that arrived at Los Angeles International Airport around noon Friday. Several other outlets also cited unnamed sources in their reports.

Messages left by The Associated Press for Fisher’s publicists and representatives for her mother, Debbie Reynolds, and her daughter, Billie Lourd, were not returned Friday.

Fire and United Airlines officials confirmed to the AP that a patient suffered a serious medical emergency on a London-to-Los Angeles flight Friday, but would not confirm it was Fisher.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said paramedics administered advanced life-saving care and transported the person to a nearby hospital.

United Airlines said in a statement that the unnamed passenger was unresponsive.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s