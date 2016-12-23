Returning soldiers welcomed at Fort Bragg



FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas came early today at Fort Bragg as soldiers from the First Theater Sustianment Command returned home for the holidays.

It took 40 hours for the 63 soldiers to travel back to post from Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

They’d been deployed for nine months. With welcome signs in hand, families waited anxiously to see their loved ones.

“I’m super happy right now,” said Dennis Simmons. “Super happy. When I was first coming in I was a little nervous because I didn’t know if my baby would remember me of when I left. … I’m just super happy. Super happy.”

“I’ll tell you what, it is very exciting to be home,” said Antonio Griffin of Alabama. “Especially to see my husband here waiting for me to see my family, my friends. Everybody came out to see us after a long deployment. Just very grateful everyone out here to support us.”

Jennifer Cameron of Fayetteville was welcomed home by her husband Joshua and their son Isiah, who even put together a homemade sign for his mom.

“Oh, it’s just overwhelming,” she said. “I’m just very relieved that I am here and I am happy to be home. Seeing these two men in my life, the two best men in my life. I’m very grateful to be home finally.”