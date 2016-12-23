SC mom accused of exposing newborn twin daughters to cocaine, morphine

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A mom has been arrested after exposing her infant daughters to drugs, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 33-year-old Nicole Michelle Roseberry has been charged with two counts of child neglect after exposing them to cocaine and morphine.

An investigation began when DSS notified the sheriff’s office that children had been born with illicit narcotics in their systems.

Evidence showed that Roseberry ingested illicit narcotics during the third trimester of her pregnancy with twins, according to investigators.

They say the positive drug screenings of Roseberry for poly-drug usage while pregnant put the infants at extreme risk.

Roseberry has a severe arrest history for narcotic-related crimes and crimes against persons, according to the sheriff’s office.

They say she also has a history with DSS and has had children removed from her custody.

Roseberry is no longer in jail, according to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.