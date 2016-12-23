Spring Lake names new police chief

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Spring Lake has hired Charles Kimble as its next police chief.

He is expected to start work Jan. 3 and be formally sworn in Jan. 9. The city will hold a ceremony Jan. 6 to mark the retirement of Chief Troy McDuffie.

McDuffie announced months ago that he would be stepping down after more than 30 years in law enforcement, including seven leading Spring Lake’s force.

“We are delighted to welcome Chief Kimble,” said Mayor Chris Rey in a news release. “Chief McDuffie worked tirelessly to rebuild our police department and establish us as one of the best in the state. We are confident that Chief Kimble will continue the work he started and work hard to make us even better.”

Kimble has most recently served as associate vice chancellor and police chief at Fayetteville State University.

Before that he worked in a variety of roles in the Fayetteville Police Department, eventually rising to assistant police chief. He began his career with the Milwaukee Police Department. He is also an Army veteran, having served in Germany as a communications specialist. He was an E-4 when he was honorably discharged.

He holds an associate’s degree from Central Texas College and a bachelor’s degree from Liberty University.

In a statement, Spring Lake Town Manager Tad Davis praised Kimble’s qualifications.

“As a veteran, he understands our community’s unique make-up,” he said. “Having worked in the area, he knows the landscape and is ready to hit the ground running. I look forward to working together with him to make Spring Lake a great place to live, work, play and worship.”