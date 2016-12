RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Ah, Spring.

It’s a time for sunny skies, warmer temperatures and pollen.

Several North Carolina metropolitan areas are ranked as having the most severe allergies, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

No. 4 – Charlotte

No. 25 – Greensboro–Winston-Salem–High Point

No. 31 – Raleigh–Durham–Chapel Hill

Atlanta ranks No. 1.

Spring time is the worst when it comes to allergies due to the pollination of trees.