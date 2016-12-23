‘Storm of the Century’ sets snowfall record in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Superstorm of 1993 left snow in states from Alabama to Maine while leaving record levels of snow in North Carolina.

The “Storm of the Century” was is one of the deadliest and most costly weather events of the last century, according to the National Weather Service.

On March 13, 1993, the superstorm crossed North Carolina bringing high winds and lots of snow.

On Mount Mitchell, 50 inches of snow piled up in one day. That’s a North Carolina record for snowfall in a 24-hour period.

Other snowfall totals from the storm:

Mount Mitchell 50 in.

Asheville 18.2 in.

Lake Lure 18 in.

Lenoir 13 in.

Hickory 10 in.

Lincolnton 9.2 in.

Greensboro 5.7 in.

Charlotte 1.6 in.

Siler City 1.5 in.

Raleigh 0.9 in.

A total of 208 deaths are attributed to the storm. Nineteen of those were in North Carolina, the National Climatic Data Center reports.