Wake Co. looks for parents like the Marshalls to help foster children

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As many people prepare to celebrate the holidays with loved ones, there are some children who might not get to experience that same quality time with family.

Wake County has more than three times as many foster children as it does foster homes.

Janiah Finch is one of nearly 700 kids in about 200 foster care families in Wake County.

“I realized I wasn’t so much of what everybody thought I was,” Finch said, explaining foster care has helped and changed her. “Without the foster care system, I would probably be somewhere in the streets or not having a home to live in — struggling.”

The Marshalls, of Raleigh, have taken in 35 kids, many similar to Finch, who is with a different family.

They chose teenagers, who — according to county officials — are the toughest to get into foster homes.

“You’ll have a lot of bad days, but when the good ones come you forget about them,” George Marshall told CBS North Carolina’s Beairshelle Edmé.

The elderly couple said raising the teens hasn’t been easy.

Maarshall affectionately recalled how one foster daughter didn’t like their curfew.

“She was crying, snot flyin’,” he remembered.

But the Marshalls kept at it.

“All we’re trying to do is stand in ,show the best that we can, show you the love that we have, show you how we think a family should be, get you straight for you to go back to your parents,” said Edna Marshall, who has had to adapt her parenting skills from her two adults daughters to this generation of teenagers.

She and her husband say that at time it can be tough to let go.

“They never leave you,” George Marshall said. “They may leave your premises, but they never leave you.”

Wake County officials said they need more families like the Marshalls to step up.

“They serve our youth and they serve them well,” said Kenish Hinton, the county’s top child welfare program manager. “They recognize that there is a lot of benefit to serving a child that can get up on their own and that they can prepare certain things, you can talk with them, you can really help shape their life.”

The Marshalls did, in fact, shape that one crying teenager’s life.

She’s a college graduate, which is something Fich hopes will be in her own future.

“Kids in foster care, they feel like no one’s listening, no one cares about them,” she said. “And that’s pretty much what they’re looking for someone to care and listen.”

If you’re interested in becoming a foster parent, find out morehere.