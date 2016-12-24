12 charged in NC undercover drug bust

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) — A dozen people are facing charges in an undercover drug investigation targeting street-level dealers in Lincoln County, deputies announced Saturday.

Detectives say the suspects sold drugs, mostly methamphetamine, to undercover detectives during the six-month investigation.

Those charged include 50-year-old Douglas Wayne Cobb, 40-year-old Jerry Vancise, Jr., 44-year-old Sharon Hart, 45-year-old Crystal Hart, 39-year-old James Merriam, 33-year-old Brandon Shronce, 39-year-old Bobby Eugene Smith, 52-year-old Donald Joseph Gaul, 46-year-old Sandra Lynn Gaul, and 28-year-old Justin Ryan Williams.

Steven Leatherman, 32, and Kendra McCombs, 27, are both wanted on felony drug charges but have not yet been served.

“Methamphetamine continues to be an ongoing epidemic throughout the county and remains a top priority for investigators,” deputies say.

Anyone with additional information, including the whereabouts of Leatherman or McCombs, is asked to call the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

