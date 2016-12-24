2 killed in separate Durham shootings on Christmas Eve

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were killed in separate shootings in Durham on Christmas Eve.

The first shooting involved two men and happened just before 4:30 p.m. at Springwood Park Apartments in the 3000 block of Ivy Wood Lane, according to Durham Police.

One victim was shot in the leg and the other man was shot in the abdomen, police said.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but one of them died a short time later, police said.

Later Saturday evening, Durham police said that another man died after being shot multiple times around 9:10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Rochelle Street, which is about 2 miles from the first deadly shooting scene.

In the Rochelle Street shooting, the victim was shot while in a vehicle, police said.

There is no word on a possible suspect in either shooting.

Anyone with information about the Springwood Park Apartment shooting is asked to call Investigator T. Huelsman at (919) 560-4440 extension 29341 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Anyone with information about the Rochell Street shooting is asked to call Investigator J. Barr at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29325 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.