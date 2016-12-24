Armed robber killed in shootout with NC store worker, deputies say

CANDLER, N.C. (WNCN) — An armed robbery suspect was killed during a shootout with a store worker in western North Carolina on Friday night.

The incident was reported at 8:28 p.m. at 1109 Smokey Park Highway in Candler, according a statement from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

“The caller reported that a subject entered the store, and brandished a gun; gunfire was exchanged,” deputies said.

As deputies arrived at the scene, they noticed a person lying on the ground at 999 Rutherford Road, which is near the shooting scene.

The person found on the ground was pronounced dead at 8:34 p.m., deputies said.

A worker at the store, Tienda Mexicana Rincon Latino #2, told CBS North Carolina that a co-owner of the store was involved in the shooting.

The store sells Mexican and South American food.

The identification of the deceased person is being withheld at this time pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing, deputies said.