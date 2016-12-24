Armed robber killed in shootout with NC store worker, deputies say

CBS North Carolina logo By Published:
Google maps image of 1109 Smokey Park Highway in Candler
Google maps image of 1109 Smokey Park Highway in Candler

CANDLER, N.C. (WNCN) — An armed robbery suspect was killed during a shootout with a store worker in western North Carolina on Friday night.

The incident was reported at 8:28 p.m. at 1109 Smokey Park Highway in Candler, according a statement from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

“The caller reported that a subject entered the store, and brandished a gun; gunfire was exchanged,” deputies said.

As deputies arrived at the scene, they noticed a person lying on the ground at 999 Rutherford Road, which is near the shooting scene.

The person found on the ground was pronounced dead at 8:34 p.m., deputies said.

A worker at the store, Tienda Mexicana Rincon Latino #2, told CBS North Carolina that a co-owner of the store was involved in the shooting.

The store sells Mexican and South American food.

The identification of the deceased person is being withheld at this time pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing, deputies said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s