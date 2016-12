WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — At least one person was injured in a shooting in Wilson County on Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. in the 2200 block of Banks Lank East, which is off of N.C. 42 just east of Wilson, officials said.

There is no word on the number of victims, but multiple sheriff’s office units are on the scene.

Wilson Police are also on the scene to handle the perimeter, according to police.