Follow Santa’s Christmas journey with NORAD’s Santa Tracker

NORTH POLE (MEDIA GENERAL) — Santa has geared up his sleigh and is already almost finished delivery presents in Europe.

He has delivered more than 2 billion presents and is bringing many more on his way to the United States!

Santa Claus is coming to town and for the 61st year, you can track his journey with the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Santa Tracker.

NORAD uses “satellites, high-powered radar, jet fighters and special Santa cameras to track Santa Claus as he makes his journey around the world.”

See where Santa is headed and how many gifts he’s delivered with the interactive map.