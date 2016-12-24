Navy dad deployed for 6 months surprises son during Panthers game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CNN) — A U.S. Navy dad who hadn’t seen his son for months surprised the little boy during the Christmas Eve Carolina Panthers game in Charlotte

During the Falcons-Panthers game Saturday afternoon, young Solomon Fletcher was brought on the field and given a game ball as a Christmas gift.

Then, to Solomon’s surprise, his father David popped out of the sleigh.

Solomon hadn’t seen his father, a petty officer third class in the Navy, in six months.

Solomon jumped into the arms of his father, hugging him, and waved to the crowd.