NC teen dies in head-on crash as driver tries to pass in no-passing zone, officials say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A teen is dead after a head-on crash on Kanuga Road, according to N.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday. Troopers say 17-year-old Derek Miller was killed.

Miller was a senior at East Henderson High School and was driving a pickup truck at the time of the crash, officials said.

He was struck head-on by a BMW driven by 35-year-old Matthew Schmeider, whose license was already suspended, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

They say Schmeider was traveling south and passed in a no-passing zone when he hit Miller.

Early estimates are that Schmeider was going between 50 and 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, the N.C. Highway Patrol says.

Officials said they believe alcohol and drugs may have played a role in the crash, on Schmeider’s part.

Troopers say Schmeider suffered severe injuries and is still in the hospital. He is expected to face charges.

Schmieder’s license was suspended for a series of accidents and speeding tickets, according to officials.

