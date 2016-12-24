NC teen killed when gunshots fired into home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Winston-Salem police say a 19-year-old died when someone fired into a home.

Police said in a release that officers found Theron Thomas Brannon III shot to death inside the home about 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Someone had fired multiple times from the street into the home in the 1000 block of Nancy Lane, according to WFMY.

Officers say soon after that, a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Authorities are trying to determine whether the injury to Bryan Markuise Little is related to Brannon’s death, WFMY reported.

Police say Brannon’s death marks the 24th murder in Winston-Salem this year, compared to 17 in 2015.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding these incidents contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.