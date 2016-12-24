Pair sought after numerous NC package thefts from front porches

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) — Two men are wanted for stealing porch packages in Gastonia.

The Gastonia Police Department says the men are wanted in “numerous recent larcenies,” and that the pair was seen on surveillance video stealing a package.

One of the thieves is described as a white male who was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, hat and jeans. The second man, the driver, remained in the car while the other man grabbed packages.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 1990’s 2-door-Saturn with SC plate ESI-665.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000, where a reward is possible.

